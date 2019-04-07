News

State is not monitoring Child Care Subsidy Program

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit that detailed an ongoing failure by the State of Missouri to address concerns with providers of the Child Care Subsidy Program that are at a high risk of noncompliance. The report also found a continued failure by the state to prop…

Chingy the champ, Regular Ricky and Blah2K

Chingy the champ, Regular Ricky and Blah2K. Before y’all get in your feelings and accuse me of crucifying your teen crushes, understand that I am in the business of mostly facts and minimal feelings. I was excited as everyone in their mid-twenties and mid-thirties who body-rolled their way u…

Anthem adds BJC to Medicare Advantage Provider Network

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri has added BJC HealthCare to its preferred list of care providers for its Medicare Advantage plans. BJC HealthCare’s providers are now considered in-network for these health plans, resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers compared to s…