10 DAYS UNTIL SALUTE

Friday, October 16, 7PM | Saturday, October 17, 7PM
Additional details and FREE registration:
https://givebutter.com/saluteedu
or call 314-533-8000 or email kdaniel@stlamerican.com
One lucky viewer of the Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala will win a six-day ALL INCLUSIVE vacation for two to the splendid Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort. This fabulous trip is courtesy of our official travel partner, Bubbling Brown Sugar Productions. You must register for your chance to win! Registration is free at givebutter.com/SaluteEdu. Don’t miss your chance to win!
