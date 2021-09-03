Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, invites bacon lovers everywhere to celebrate International Bacon Day on Sept. 4 by entering for a chance to win* a year’s supply – like, a lot a lot – of Farmington bacon.
Customers and fans alike are encouraged to enter the week-long promotion now through Sept. 8 at SaveALot.com/FreeBacon by simply sharing their e-mail, with one lucky winner taking home the bacon, literally. The winner will be announced following the close of the campaign on Sept. 8.
For more information about Save A Lot and for the chance to win Farmington bacon for a year, please visit SaveALot.com/FreeBacon.
*No purchase necessary: A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends 9/8/21. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit Savealot.com/FreeBacon. Sponsor: Save-A-Lot, Ltd., 400 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann, MO 63074.
Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states.
