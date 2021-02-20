February 15
1848 — Sarah Roberts is barred from white school in Boston. Her father, Benjamin Roberts, filed the first school integration suit on her behalf.
1851 — Black abolitionists invade a Boston courtroom and rescue a fugitive slave.
1968 — Henry Lewis becomes the first Black conductor to lead a symphony orchestra in the United States.
February 16
1857 — Frederick Douglass is elected president of Freedman Bank and Trust.
1923 — Bessie Smith makes her first recording, “Down Hearted Blues,” which sells 800,000 copies for Columbia Records.
1951 — New York City Council passes a bill prohibiting racial discrimination in city-assisted housing developments.
February 17
1870 — Congress passes a resolution readmitting Mississippi on condition that it would never change its constitution to disenfranchise Black people.
1963 — Michael Jeffrey Jordan, famed basketball player and former minor league baseball player, is born in New York, N.Y.
1997 — Virginia House of Delegates votes unanimously to retire the state song, “Carry Me Back to Old Virginia,” a tune that glorifies slavery.
February 18
1688 — First formal protest against slavery by organized a white group in English America made by Germantown Quakers at monthly meeting.
1865 — Rebels abandon Charleston. First Union troops to enter the city included 21st U.S.C.T., followed by two companies of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteers.
1931 — Toni Morrison (born Chloe Anthony Wofford), who will win the Pulitzer Prize for her novel “Beloved,” was born on this day in Lorain, Ohio.
February 19:
1919 — Pan-African Congress, organized by W.E.B. Du Bois, met at the Grand Hotel, Paris. There were 57 delegates — 16 from the United States and 14 from Africa as well as others from 16 countries and colonies.
February 20
1895 - Death of Frederick Douglass, the leading Black spokesman for almost 50 years. He was a major abolitionist, lecturer and editor.
February 21
1895 — North Carolina Legislature, dominated by Black Republicans and white Populists, adjourned for the day to mark the death of Frederick Douglass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.