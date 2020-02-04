Solomon Thurman Jr. recognized for Lifetime Achievement

Solomon Thurman Jr. posed with Nancy and Ken Kranzberg as he received the Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award that they sponsored as part of the Arts and Education Council of St. Louis’ 29th St. Louis Arts Awards on Monday, January 27 at The Chase Park Plaza presented by the Centene Charitable Foundation. Thurman is a visual artist, educator, local art historian, activist and co-owner of 10th Street Gallery with his wife Pat Smith-Thurman. He is also known for helping secure the commission for and the creation of the Black Americans in Flight mural at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
