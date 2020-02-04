Designating February as Black History Month and revisiting great accomplishments of a great race is a worthy endeavor. Educator, historian Carter G. Woodson initiated the practice in 1926 as a Week of Black History. It was celebrated in February between the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (February 12) and the death of Frederick Douglass (February 20).
A sign that I saw displayed in a small Del Ray, Florida museum quoting an old African proverb gives sufficient reason for us black Americans to document our own history. It read, “Until the lion develops a historian, tales of the hunt will continue to glorify the hunter.” That catchy saying validates the idea that each person should define himself or herself.
That one sentence explains why it is a first priority for African Americans to write the true history of our country and include our people among its developers. If people of color do not define themselves, celebrate their leaders, and identify their contributions, then someone else (the hunter) will.
If past history is any barometer for predicting, the accomplishments of our people have been and will continue to be deliberately omitted, debased and distorted.
Persons of ebony complexion, whose actions have positively impacted the lives of a significant number of people of all colors, have an obligation to share our worthwhile contributions, and to explain them in their proper context.
In speaking to a freshman class at a junior college, I stressed the importance of African Americans writing our own history that does not necessarily follow the traditional normal omissions and revisions of what now claims to be an accurate recording of American events.
Citing the strife and sacrifice of black people that existed during slavery and the subsequent years since Emancipation, it would be irresponsible not to teach our young people about the horrors endured during the era of segregation, discrimination, and attempted annihilation of our race through organized and generally approved lynching.
Our ancestors made worthy contributions to the development of our country, and those achievements must be written down for future generations to review. Unlike the days of slavery when it was punishable by death in some areas to teach blacks to read and write, it should be a badge of honor today to document those heinous times.
Today, the civil rights achievements of a generation of courageous men and women, young and old are in jeopardy. In recent years, a cadre of hate-filled individuals, some in important positions, have shamefully emerged publicly to vehemently oppose the basic citizen rights of minorities and women.
In commemorating Black History Month, it is urgent and important to recognize not only the denial of opportunities in past times that crippled our advancement as a people, but also to rededicate ourselves to future progress. Always remember those in prior years who gave their lives in the mighty struggle against bigotry and racism. As we honor those presently engaged in hand-to-hand combat in the trenches fighting to sustain and advance what we have already gained, let us join them in the fray.
William L. Clay represented Missouri’s 1st Congressional District from 1968-2000 and is the author of “Clarence Thomas: A Black Knight in Tainted Armor,” “The Jefferson Bank Confrontation,” “Bill Clay: A Political Voice at the Grass Roots,” “Racism in the White House: A Common Practice of Most United States,” “Just Permanent Interests: Black Americans in Congress, 1870–1991” and “To Kill or Not to Kill: Thoughts on Capital Punishment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.