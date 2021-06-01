When the Missouri History Museum hosted the exhibit Route 66: Main Street through St. Louis in 2016, one of the most important stories shared was that of Victor Green’s Negro Motorist Green Book (commonly referred to as the Green Book). The words welcoming and friendly are often used when describing Route 66, the expansive highway that stretched from Chicago to southern California, but for African American travelers, cruising this main vein could be scary and even dangerous. They were regularly turned down when requesting a place to sleep, eat, fix their cars, or answer nature’s call. Black families heading out on Route 66 would pack food, toilet paper, jugs of water, and car repair tools, because chances were good they’d find themselves on their own even in the middle of a town.
The Green Book provided African American travelers guidance on the road. Author Victor Green was a Harlem, New York, postal worker and activist who came up with the idea of an African American travel guide in 1932. His first guide listed roadside establishments across the country that welcomed African Americans during the decades when segregation and Jim Crow laws made travel difficult. Selling more than 15,000 annual copies in its peak years, the Green Book was a necessary part of travel for many families. It was also a work in progress, ever growing as users submitted the new places they found—everything from hotels, restaurants, and service stations to barbershops, beauty salons, drugstores, and nightclubs. Most of the St. Louis listings were in north city or Mill Creek Valley. The last Green Book was published in 1966, two years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act.
The inequities experienced by people of color while driving and traveling did not end in the 1960s. Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America, a film by Dr. Gretchen Sorin and Ric Burns, explores how the advent of the automobile brought new mobility and freedom for African Americans—and exposed them further to discrimination and deadly violence. The film also examines the complex dynamics of race, space, and mobility that are still deeply embedded in the American experience today.
This documentary is based on Sorin’s 2020 book, Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights, a finalist for the 2021 NAACP Image Award for outstanding literary work.
On Thursday, June 3, from 6:30 to 8:00pm, the Missouri Historical Society is hosting a virtual community discussion on Driving While Black. This program is part of a major national public engagement and educational outreach initiative intended to foster and enhance public awareness, civic dialogue, and historical understanding of three closely related aspects of the American experience, past and present: the contemporary phenomenon known as driving while Black; the experience of African Americans on the road during the era of Jim Crow; and the complex, deeply embedded dynamics of race, space, and mobility in America that lie behind both.
Participants who register for this program will have the opportunity to view the documentary on their own before joining us for a facilitated discussion. The evening will begin with a welcome by Burns and Sorin. Next, Dr. Miller W. Boyd III, a local ninth-grade social studies teacher and the director of the Steward Scholars Program, will give an overview of how Green Books were used in St. Louis. The audience can then participate in facilitated dialogue with Sarah Pharaon, principal of Dialogic Consulting, and Dina Bailey, CEO of Mountain Top Vision. This space is created for community members to process and reflect upon the documentary as well as to share personal experiences and learn from each other.
Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America—A Community Discussion is presented in collaboration with the Cooperstown Graduate Program, the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, and Steeplechase Films. There is no charge to attend this virtual program. Space is limited, and registration for this program is required. Visit mohistory.org/events/drivingwhile-black.
This discussion program is kicking off a monthlong series of programming for Juneteenth at the Missouri History Museum. To learn more, visit mohistory.org/juneteenth.
Parts of this article were adapted from a post on History Happens Here, the blog of the Missouri Historical Society.
