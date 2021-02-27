During this Black History Month, you might be surprised at whom I'd pick as my all-time African American hero. My greatest inspiration comes from my great-great grandfather, Ned Rounds.
Ned was born into enslavement in 1825 Kentucky. From family oral history and courthouse records, Ned was the son of a white planter and a Black enslaved woman. And according to my sainted Grandma Hattie – who knew Ned when she was a little girl – he was a man who enjoyed entitlement.
Grandma Hattie, who went on to glory in 1978 at age 102, remembered that her Grandpa Ned was a "light-skinned, spittin' image of Colonel Sanders, never did a hard day's work in his life, and had high class tastes."
We can see that resemblance to KFC's Col. Harland Sanders in a portrait we have of Ned's son, Wes. My grandma remembered brushing Old Ned's silky white, shoulder-length hair when she was a little girl. She'd brush till he dozed. He may have weighed 300 pounds, she remembered.
And he was infinitely more adept at putting folks to work than doing any work himself. After Emancipation in 1865, Ned and his family made their way to the Mississippi Delta. Ned and other enterprising Black freedmen founded an isolated all-Black town they called Honey Island.
The "hamlet" was nestled between Yazoo City and Belzoni. More specifically, Ned's family built their homes between the Yazoo River and Tchula Lake – offshoots of the Mississippi River. In fact, the little church Old Ned co-founded was Baptism-friendly – right on the banks of Tchula Lake.
Records confirm that Ned Rounds was able to buy 340 acres of rich Mississippi bottomland.
How did a Black man purchase such a handsome chunk of property in Mississippi nearly 150 years ago? Grandma Hattie told me he had the help of “a white friend.”
I've come to the conclusion the purchase was courtesy of either Ned's "Daddy" … or a "brother from another mother."
To show his classiness, Grandma Hattie remembered that gentleman farmer Ned Rounds always wore a suit and tie, and at every meal insisted on a cloth tablecloth and napkins, modestly impressive flatware, and real glassware.
And Old Ned – like his sons – always carried a rolled up sheaf of paper to show at first glance that he was literate.
Honey Island eventually got its own cotton gin, and in 1907 my great-uncle, George Byrd Jr., became the town's first U.S. Postmaster. (It probably helped that George married one of Ned's granddaughters.)
Ned became the town's first banker when he realized that newly-freed slaves did not know how to handle money.
He'd securely keep their money for them – for a small fee. And depositors could get their money back only if they had a darned good reason for a withdrawal. And Ned hired workers on his farm at modest wages or in exchange for produce.
By 1880, the U.S. Agriculture Survey showed that just to feed his large family, Ned's self-sufficient farm featured, among other assets: eight milk cows that also produced 50 pounds of butter; six horses; six hogs; 20 chickens laid 50-dozen eggs; 300 bushels of corn were harvested, and his hand-picked workers picked 20 bales (9,600 pounds) of cotton.
My great-great grandpappy was able to overcome some usually insurmountable odds. But he could not beat Old Man River after a dozen major, annual floods.
The two floods of nearly Biblical-proportions in 1927 and 1937 totally wiped out the Rounds farm and sent my family fleeing to higher ground in St. Louis, Memphis, Chicago and Detroit.
For his true grit, exemplary ingenuity, and cool classiness, you can see why my list of African American heroes is topped by my very own ancestor – great-great granddaddy, Ned Rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.