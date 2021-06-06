The Organization for Black Struggle (OBS) and the State Historical Society of Missouri are making and preserving history.
A joint project to ensure that OBS’ history and legacy will be available to future generations in underway as part of an archival process which started two years ago with the digitizing of OBS events filmed on VHS tapes.
“OBS’ decades-long struggle to support the Black working class through its tireless efforts to combat systemic racism among existing institutions, including law enforcement agencies, and improve healthcare, housing and educational opportunities for African Americans will provide unique insight into the Black freedom struggle in the post-Civil Rights era,” said Alan Medlock, senior archivist with the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Founded in 1980, OBS has worked “to shape the political and cultural contours of the St. Louis region,” according to founding OBS members Jamala Rogers and Kalimu Endesha, who will work with the Society.
The digital component is part of The Commonwealth Project, led by Harvard University’s Walter Johnson, professor of African and African American Studies. The project connects students with community groups in St. Louis and East Saint Louis. The video tapes are part of the collections that will contribute to understanding OBS’ historical significance.
Medlock, who will work directly with OBS founding members on the archival project, said accessibility to the community is a major concern for OBS.
“The OBS records will be an invaluable addition to the Society’s ongoing mission to document the African American experience in Missouri,” he said.
Currently, the partners are reviewing hundreds of photos, videos, newsletters, correspondence, memos and reports to determine what will be included in the collection.
