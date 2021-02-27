Founded on May 15, 1904, in Philadelphia, PA., Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, also known as the Boule, is the oldest Black Greek-Lettered Fraternity. Having always been non-collegiate, it was designed for professionals at mid-career or older. When Sigma Pi Phi was founded, black professionals were not permitted in professional and cultural associations organized by the white community. The Founders, (Henry M. Minton, Ph.G.; Eugene T. Hinson, MD; Robert J. Abele, MD; Algemon B. Jackson, MD; Edwin C.J.T. Howard, MD and Richard J. Warrick, DDS) envisioned a Society to be organized for the purpose of “binding men of like qualities into a close sacred fraternal union that they may know the best of one another and that each in this life may to his full ability aid the other and by concerted action bring about those things that seem best for all, that cannot be accomplished by individual effort.”
In its early years, Sigma Pi Phi could be viewed as a secret organization that consciously avoided publicity. It was not until 1982, that the Fraternity adopted a policy of limited and selected publicity. No longer a “secret”, today it can be described as a Fraternity that exist with little fanfare and one that actively seeks to improve the lives of the African American community, with a focus on males, through its social and public policy programs.
The St Louis Member Boule (Eta) was founded December 1, 1912 by charter members: George Anderson, D.D.S., Lake Forest, Dentist; John M. Benson, M.D., Howard University, physician; William P. Curtis, M.D., Howard University, physician; Clifford H. Evans B.S., M.E, Purdue University, teacher; Marcus J. Gilliam, A.B., Cornell University, school principal; Edward De Paas, Hamilton’ A.B.; Johnson C. Smith; A.B., S.B., Harvard, A.M. Northwestern University, teacher; Willian H. Huffman, A.B., Dennison, teacher; Arthur D. Langston, A.B. Oberlin, teacher; Harry L. Phillips, B.S., E.E., University of Pennsylvania, teacher; Samuel P. Stafford, M.D., University of Pennsylvania, physician; Charles H. Turner, B.S., M.S. University of Cincinnati, Ph.D., University of Chicago, teacher; James Usher, A.B., Howard University, school principal; and Thomas A. Curtis, D.D.S., Meharry Medical College, who was so ill that his initiation was postponed and was performed later by Eta Boule. Initially, Eta brought together men in the fields of education and medicine. Since that time, it has inducted into the fraternity men from all professional fields.
Over the many decades and forward to the present, Eta Boule has followed national protocol in providing mentoring services to elementary and middle schools both public and charter, created a male’s scholar program at HSSU, provided grant funding for the Father and Families Support Center; and to the Urban League COVID-19 relief Food Distribution; and administered thousands of dollars in educational scholarships. These initiatives have been spearheaded by current and former Sire Archons: Darryl Jones, Richard White, Johnny Furr, Eric Rhone, Harry Ratliff, and those who are no longer with us; James Buford, Wayman Smith, Charles Shaw, and Larry Deskins.
“As we move forward in these times of political and social uncertainty, Eta Boule will remain committed to improving the lives of enterprising black males and support to the African American community”, said Sire Archon (President) Darryl Jones of Eta Boule.
To meet the today’s challenges, Eta Boule established the Eta Boule Foundation in 2016 to serve and strengthen the African American community, particularly young black males. The decision was made to focus its efforts on inspiring and supporting young African American achievers. The Foundation support focuses on education, scholarship, mentoring and leadership development.
The Board of Directors of the Foundation are committed to providing resources to build a generation of African American male citizens prepared to face the responsibilities and challenges of leadership in the twenty-first century. Through the various programs and organizations, we support the Foundation’s goal in helping to prepare the young to lead and succeed.
The Eta Boule Foundation, Inc. is a 501© (3) nonprofit organization.
