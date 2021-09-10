Adefioye named chief people officer at Emerson
Emerson appointed Elizabeth Adefioye to the new role of chief people officer to lead diversity, equity, inclusion and talent development for the global industrial software firm. Adefioye, who previously served as chief human resources officer for Ingredion, will lead a newly consolidated human resources function, including accountability for culture, employee experience, end-to-end talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, acquisition integration, organization development and effectiveness, total rewards and HRIS. She will have full responsibility for ensuring the people and culture agenda supports the company’s business objectives. She also joins Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies. Prior to joining Ingredion in 2016, Adefioye held human resources leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consumer Health, Medtronic and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.