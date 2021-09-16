The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) inducted Pier Yvette Alsup, Together Credit Union’s first chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, into its Hall of Fame during a virtual black-tie event kicking off the coalition’s annual conference.
Alsup is responsible for designing initiatives to identify inequities within Together Credit Union, implementing policies that overcome barriers to success, fostering an inclusive and engaging culture, and developing diverse recruiting and hiring practices. Additionally, Alsup sponsors the credit union’s Employee Resource Groups, which encourages networking and socialization, creates volunteer and service opportunities, boosts professional development, and raises awareness of relevant topics or issues. She also leads Together Credit Union’s Diversity & Inclusion Council, which empowers its members to serve as thought leaders.
