Boeing donated $110,000 to support the Save Our Sons program at Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, which helps economically disadvantaged African-American men in the St. Louis region find jobs and earn livable wages.
This was part of a $10.6 million donation to 20 nonprofits working to address racial equity and social justice in the United States.
"At Boeing, we acknowledge the toll that systemic racism and social injustice have had on people of color, particularly Black communities here in the United States," said David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.
"As we work internally to confront these issues, we also remain focused on addressing the causes and impacts of racism and social inequality in the communities where our employees live and work."
