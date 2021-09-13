Bryant to lead Heartland Coca-Cola’s public affairs, communications
Ed Bryant has joined Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC (“Heartland”) as the company’s new vice president of public affairs and communications. Bryant will lead Heartland’s government relations, stakeholder relations, media and brand PR, and provide guidance and counsel for local community giving programs. Bryant comes to Heartland after serving as vice president for stakeholder engagement at the United Way of Greater St. Louis, where he led the agency’s collective impact teams, including Ready by 21 St. Louis, East Side Aligned, and the agency’s financial stability initiative teams. He also serves on several St. Louis community boards, including the St. Louis Area Agency for Training and Employment (SLATE), the Carver Project, the Saint Charles Economic Development Council (EDC), and the Saint Charles City Human Relations Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.