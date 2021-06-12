The STL Youth Jobs program hopes the scramble by area employers to find workers translates into more entry-level posts for its program.
The program last year and earlier this year saw a drop in the number of summer jobs available because of COVID-19 business cutbacks.
"We are facing very unique conditions this summer with the massive staffing shortages that are happening at local businesses along with the recent announcements related to federal stimulus funding," Youth Jobs Executive Director Hillary Frey told The American.
"This will have a positive impact on the overall number of youth we place in summer jobs. We are doing our best to be responsive by connecting youth to businesses that are desperately seeking help. This is a prime solution to our region's need for transformative economic relief."
Nationwide, employers have complained about a lack of job applicants, prompting Missouri and more than 20 other states — all with Republican governors — to cut back on enhanced unemployment benefits early.
Workers in Missouri, Alaska, Iowa and Mississippi will be among the first to lose their benefits, starting on Saturday, [June 12] according to CBS News.
As governors try to push more workers back into the labor force, Frey hopes some of those empty jobs can be filled by young people.
Frey last month said that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic would -- for the second consecutive year -- put a dent in the number of youth who could expect to find summer jobs through the STL Youth Jobs program.
Initially, the Summer Work Experience program hoped to offer in-person and virtual job opportunities this summer to about 500 young people ages 15 to 24 in the metro area.
That number is on par with the 2020 figure, according to Frey, but is nearly 40% lower than the pre-pandemic tall of nearly 800 jobs offered in 2019.
In 2018, the program had 739 youth participants and 230 employer partners, according to its website.
The program has not issued a revised number for jobs this summer but noted that the application period has been extended beyond the original late May cutoff, due to demand. The new cutoff date was not announced.
In addition, an advisory board convened to help recommend spending priorities for $500 million in federal stimulus funds has recommended that $1.5 million in “direct relief” be allocated quickly to summer youth jobs. A report on the recommendation noted that 42% of the city’s children live in households with income levels below the poverty line.
Since 2013, STL Youth Jobs has provided paid work experience, job readiness training, financial literacy education, and career and mentoring services to more than 4,500 youth, through a network of more than 200 employer partners, according to a news release.
The program “prioritizes communities with high levels of poverty, crime, and youth unemployment,” said Frey. “Nearly 12,000 youth live in these targeted areas of St. Louis, with an average 18% youth unemployment rate, and where 38% of all violent crimes were committed pre-COVID-19.”
Since the program’s inception, on average, 95% of the participants have been Black, and 20% have been classified as “disconnected,” meaning not working and not in school. In addition, 75% of applicants said they relied on public subsidies like free and reduced lunch.
Median household incomes for target neighborhoods and zip codes range from $11,997 to $54,075.
Nearly 90% of participants were unemployed when they applied to the program and 95% felt better prepared to look for work after the program due to improved confidence and skills, according to the program website.
The youth will earn $10.50 an hour and work up to 160 hours from June through September
in a variety of industries including tech, healthcare, city government positions, the restaurant industry, engineering, and other positions in STEM fields.
Each participant receives job readiness training and financial literacy training, access to a youth-friendly bank account, a job coach, goal setting and mentorship, and support services needed to remove job access barriers such as a bus pass or clothing stipend.
MERS Goodwill will provide job coaching and skills training.
Other program partners include St. Louis Internship Program (SLIP), St. Louis Agency on Training & Employment (SLATE), Mission: St. Louis, and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
“Our community’s young people are the catalyst that is needed to increase the quality and inclusivity of the St. Louis workplace,” Frey said in a news release. “The solution to creating inclusive economic growth is through the creation of access, opportunity and experience. By increasing local investment, partnerships and opportunities, we strive to create a network of stakeholders who are collectively focused on the future of St. Louis. By supporting STL Youth Jobs, you are making an investment in ensuring our young people succeed and our community thrives.”
Youth can check their eligibility and apply online.
