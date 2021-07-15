City of St. Louis Treasurer Adam Layne has been urging area residents to claim a new Child Tax Credit that can “put thousands of dollars in the hands of St. Louis families.”
The tax credit can generate up to $3,000 per child for children 6-17 years old and $3,600 per child for children under the age of 6-years-old to families making less than $150,000 or single parent families making less than $112,500 a year.
If you ever needed a reason to do your taxes, starting July 15, 2021, families who have filed will begin receiving advance payments of $300 per month per child ages 6-17 and $250 for children under age 6 for the remainder of 2021.
“We want every eligible family in St. Louis to benefit…as this is the time to ensure every family has the help they need to take advantage of this historic expansion,” Layne said in a release.
“It’s one thing to know that help is here, it’s another thing to know how to access the help available. That’s why I’m thankful (the city of St. Louis, United Way of Greater St. Louis and St. Louis Public Schools) are working together to get all families the relief they need to recover.”
To qualify for the credit, a 2019 or 2020 U.S. tax return must be filed. The partners will assist families that have yet to file their taxes. Families who did not make enough to be required to file taxes in 2019 or 2020 should use theIRS Child Tax Credit tool at https://www.whitehouse.gov/child-tax-credit. If you typically seek child tax credit(s) in the form of a tax refund, any advance payments you receive will be deducted from the refund.
“Helping people build a stronger financial footing is critical to our community’s success, and access to the Child Tax Credit will help local families boost income, allowing them to save for emergencies, pay down debt and catch up on bills,” said Michelle Tucker, CEO and President of United Way of Greater St. Louis
Pending eligibility, even those with no earned income or who do not owe any federal income taxes can still receive the credit if a 2019 or 2020 tax return was filed.
Appointments can be made at https://mctcfreetax.org/. Services are being provided by IRS Tax Assistance Centers, MCTC, volunteers and IRS employees.
Individuals can also call 2-1-1 for more information and how to access free tax preparation services.
