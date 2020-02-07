Ameren has awarded the 24:1 Municipal Partnership $25,000 to fund a Ring home security camera and community lighting safety initiative for the 24:1 Community.
Beyond Housing and the 24:1 Municipal Partnership will be working with local police departments – including Bel-Ridge, Normandy, Northwoods, Pagedale and the North County Police Cooperative – to coordinate the distribution of the cameras by prioritizing areas based on crime data and citizen input.
To complement the cameras, Ameren will also have another resident light bulb distribution and conduct streetlight replacement within priority areas.
“Placing additional Ring cameras throughout the neighborhoods will be a strong crime deterrent,” North County Cooperative Police Chief John Buchannan said in a statement.
