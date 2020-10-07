ST. LOUIS, Oct. 7, 2020 – Emerson and Ameren Missouri are helping St. Louisans save on energy costs by giving away 7,000 Sensi™ smart thermostats. Thanks to instant discounts and participation in the Peak Time Savings program, Ameren Missouri customers can receive Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostat at no cost. Participants will enjoy ongoing savings and the convenience of controlling their thermostats from a smartphone. Customers can get their free thermostat at AmerenMissouri.com/FreeThermostat.
“With many Missourians spending more time at home during the pandemic, now is the perfect time to make energy-efficient upgrades to reduce their electricity use,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business.
“A Sensi smart thermostat is an easy way to upgrade your HVAC setup and is the only smart thermostat to win ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. ENERGY STAR has found that smart thermostats can help customers save up to $180 a year by using programmable features to heat and cool their homes more efficiently.” The Sensi smart thermostat, a top-rated ENERGY STAR certified thermostat, is convenient to control, easy to install and can help save customers money by heating and cooling homes more efficiently.
Features and benefits include:
Smart settings: Access your thermostat from your smartphone and adjust the temperature of your home from anywhere. You can also set the thermostat to detect your smartphone’s location and automatically adjust the temperature as you come and go (geofencing). Sensi smart thermostats also seamlessly integrate with smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit™ and SmartThings.
Easy installation: The Sensi smart thermostat, which works in most homes with existing wiring, takes up the same space as a traditional thermostat, eliminating the need to patch the wall or paint. An easy-to-use app walks you through the step-by-step installation process.
Energy-efficient: Monitor your energy usage with daily and monthly reports in the Sensi app and cut down your bill by adjusting the temperature using flexible scheduling, remote access and geofencing. NEWS RELEASE “We recognize that these challenging times have had a profound impact on our customers,” said Bill Davis, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. "With so many families experiencing financial hardship, we want to do everything possible to help. This partnership with Emerson makes these smart thermostats accessible and affordable for everyone, while helping customers save money." The Sensi thermostat giveaway is just one component of Ameren Missouri’s residential energy efficiency program. Customers also have the power to save on LED lightbulbs, HVAC systems and other products that use less energy. Find more ways to save at AmerenMissouriSavings.com. Recipients of the free Sensi smart thermostat must enroll in the Peak Time Savings program. Aimed at keeping costs down for the community and benefitting the environment, Peak Time Savings uses cutting-edge technology to make your smart thermostat even smarter. The program works in the background to learn preferred temperature ranges and how your home uses energy. During times of peak demand, the program uses this knowledge to help keep you comfortable while reducing your energy use. Participation requirements:
Must be an Ameren Missouri residential electric customer.
Must install and activate the thermostat by connecting it to the Sensi app within 60 days of ordering. Not installing or activating the thermostat could result in the $50 rebate being charged back to your account.
Must connect your thermostat to in-home Wi-Fi.
The smart thermostat must control a cooling system because it will be enrolled in Peak Time Savings.
Participants in the smart thermostat rebate program since 2019 or those currently enrolled in the Peak Time Savings program are not eligible for this offer.
About Ameren Missouri:
Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri.
The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.
The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.
About Emerson:
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in NEWS RELEASE industrial, commercial and residential markets.
Emerson's Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers, maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs.
Emerson's Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure.

