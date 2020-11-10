Linda Lockhart has been named interim managing editor of The St. Louis American. Lockhart, a St. Louis native, is a veteran journalist. She has worked at St. Louis Public Radio, the St. Louis Beacon, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and at newspapers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia's School of Journalism and received her training as an editor from the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education.
“We have embarked on a national search for our editor of the future and foresee bringing in someone who will transform the media organization we have been, but Linda is a perfect interim managing editor to maintain and even elevate our newsroom as we complete that search,” Publisher Donald M. Suggs said, “We admire her love of our community, and her dedication to the American’s mission makes her willing to leave her retirement to help us in this critical role.”
Lockhart replaces Chris King, who is leaving after 16 years at The American to work as a public information manager for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
Lockhart may be reached at llockhart@stlamerican.com.
