The St. Louis American won the Gold Cup award for weekly newspapers with a circulation of 5,000 or more, from Missouri Press Association in its 2020 Better Newspaper Contest. This marks the sixth time in the past eight years that The St. Louis American has won top honors among all large weeklies from the state press association.
In all, The American won 43 statewide awards, the most it has ever won in this competition. Besides the Gold Cup, The St. Louis American won 10 first place awards, 12 second place awards, nine third place awards and 11 honorable mentions.
Each year, a different state press association judges the competition. This year, it was the South Carolina Press Association.
“This is an affirmation of the journalism quality of our mission-driven work that is achieved by a total team effort, from the reception desk to our news room, sales department, design team, accounting and administrative staff,” said Donald M. Suggs, publisher and executive editor of The St. Louis American.
“We couldn’t be more proud. We don’t take these awards lightly. These accolades from industry professionals are a testament to the consistent, professional, work we strive to provide for our community.” The St. Louis American won 10 first place awards, including:
- Best Online Newspaper or Website
- Best Video (for the seventh year in a row and each of the seven years this award has been given, The American’s Rebecca Rivas won first place in the category, this time for her video on Early Childhood Education awardee Chandria Taylor)
- Multi-Media Reporting (for the only two years in this category’s existence, The St. Louis American won this first place award, this time for its extensive print and video coverage of the annual Salute to Excellence in Education Gala)
- Best Coverage of Government (for “Attacks against the city’s first Black prosecutor”)
- Best News Photograph (Wiley’s Price’s front-page photo “Comforting Pashance”)
- Best Breaking News Story (Sandra Jordan’s “50k eligible children dropped from Medicaid”)
- Best News or Feature Series (Rebecca Rivas’ series on “Surveillance and the city”)
- Best Photo Package (Mike Terhaar and Wiley Price’s coverage of Blues Stanley Cup celebration)
- Best Sports Feature Story (Kenya Vaughn’s piece “Goodbye, Charles Glenn”)
- Best Story About Religion (Chris King’s “Pastor with a bullet-proof vest”).
Second place awards include:
- General Excellence
- Best News Story (Rebecca Rivas)
- Best Columnist – Serious (Mike Jones)
- Best News Photograph (Wiley Price)
- Best Feature Photograph (Wiley Price)
- Best Sports Columnist (Alvin A. Reid)
- Best Investigative Reporting (Rebecca Rivas)
- Best Coverage of Government (Rebecca Rivas)
- Best Story About Religion (Rebecca Rivas)
- Best Story About Education (Chris King)
- Best Military Story (Clara Germani)
- Best Video (Rebecca Rivas)
Third place awards include:
- Best Overall Design
- Best Breaking News Story (Rebecca Rivas)
- Best Feature Photograph (Lawrence Bryant)
- Best Editorial Pages
- Best Sports Columnist (Earl Austin, Jr.)
- Best Newspaper In Education Project (Cathy Sewell)
- Best Video (Dawn Suggs)
- Best Headline Writing (Chris King)
- Best Health Story (Sandra Jordan).
