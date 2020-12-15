The Anheuser-Busch Foundation on Monday, presented the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis with a $100,000 donation in support of economic opportunity and employment services in the St. Louis community.
The donation builds on a longstanding relationship between the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Anheuser-Busch spanning decades. The partnership aims to help improve the quality of life for families in the St. Louis metro area through employment services and training, education, life skills development, health and safety, and community improvement.
Over the last six years, Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation’s donations have totaled more than $1 millionin support of the Urban League’s Whitney M. Young Society, employment and training services including the Save Our Sons program, and hosting the welcome reception for the 2017 Urban League National Conference held in St. Louis.
"We are extremely thankful for our longtime partnership with Anheuser-Busch," said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc.
"The deep relationship goes back to our creation in the St. Louis region. Our mission of empowering communities and changing lives could not transpire without the support of partners like Anheuser-Busch and Board Member Julio Suárez."
The partnership between the Anheuser-Busch and the Urban League also extends beyond financial support including employee volunteer activities, leadership and guidance through Board participation, and advancement of significant issues including equity and inclusion.
This year’s donation also marks an evolution of the partnership as Anheuser-Busch has been working closely alongside the Urban League’s employment services team to host a hiring fair for open positions at their St. Louis brewery and Arnold Metal Container Corporation can plant to ensure the partnership drives meaningful action in the community.
“Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation are proud to continue to explore new ways to build on our partnership with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to help build a stronger community in our hometown of St. Louis,” said Julio Suárez, senior director of community affairs at Anheuser-Busch.
