ArchWell Health of Ferguson is now open at 199 North Florissant Road with a mission of serving Medicare eligible seniors.
Future ArchWell Health centers will be located at 315 Aubert Avenue and 4650 Chippewa in the city, and 9150 Overland Plaza in Overland.
Dr. Janell Wilson, the St. Louis market medical director, moves from her role as area director of Conviva Care Solutions, where she led a team of more than 20 providers.
“I will spend time at all of the centers in St. Louis providing support to the physicians and providers. I truly enjoy this opportunity to work with such a diverse and valuable part of our population – seniors – who have so much wisdom, faith, and knowledge to share,” she said.
“Helping seniors to live their best lives as they move on to another chapter of experiences is a privilege and an honor,” Wilson said.
The centers are among the first to be opened in the U.S., and will “deliver an advanced, senior-only care model in state-of-the-art facilities to neighborhoods lacking access to quality primary care,” according to Dr. Michael Lipp, ArchWell chief medical officer.
The centers will provide primary care for seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, and offer transportation, 24-hour service, same-day appointments, specialty and ancillary services, social workers and nutritionists.
ArchWell’s plan is to have a lower patient-to-doctor ratio than patients than current national averages, and its physicians and care teams are specifically trained to care for seniors, according to the release.
Carl Whitmer, co-founder and CEO, said “the healthcare needs of the senior population are often multi-faceted, so our goal is to establish long-term relationships to monitor and respond to physical and emotional needs for achieving the best quality of life.”
“Outreach teams will be active in community events and working with community groups, senior organizations, religious organizations like churches, and other organizations to reach seniors in need,” Lipp said.
“We are thrilled to be bringing together a team of excellent, caring primary care providers to begin serving our patients in our communities.”
