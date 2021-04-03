On Saturday, April 3, 2021, 3:00pm-7:00pm, a Black-owned pop up shop will feature up to 16 small businesses, including artists, jewelry makers, fashion designers, skincare specialists, and more at 6780 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO 63143. The event will be located in the rear parking lot.
Food will be provided by Lefty’s Fried Rice and parking is available in the front of the building and along Southwest Ave.
