The St. Louis Chapter of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU) will honor St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner with its 2019 Ernest and De Verne Calloway Award on Saturday, October 19 at the Marriott Grand Hotel, 800 Washington Ave.
“Circuit Attorney Gardner is receiving the 2019 Award for her courage and vision in reforming the historical corrupt, fraternal, nepotistic, failed and racist St. Louis city criminal justice system,” stated Jay Ozier, president of the St. Louis CBTU Chapter.
“Despite fierce and unprecedented attacks by those who have controlled and benefitted financially from the failed St. Louis criminal justice system, she has replaced the doctrine of mass incarceration with successful diversion programs.”
The annual Calloway Award Banquet is given in honor of Ernest and De Verne Calloway’s life-long commitment and fighting spirit for racial and economic justice in the St. Louis region.
Reception (with cash bar) starts at 6 p.m., with dinner and the program at 7 p.m. For ticket information, contact Lew Moye at lewcbtu@aol.com or 314-495-5635.
