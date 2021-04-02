David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology (the largest Black-owned corporation in the United States) has received the Boy Scouts of America National Duty to God Award. Steward was recognized for “exemplary, transformational leadership, faithful service, and selfless dedication to the advancement and support of Scouting founding moral principles and shared ideals.”
While serving on the St. Louis Council Board, including as its president, Steward significantly expanded Scouting for urban communities. Council staffing for urban outreach grew three-fold and the number of scouts from urban areas increased by double digits during Steward’s tenure. A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program led by Steward saw St. Louis area scouts win more awards than any other council in the country.
The award was presented during a virtual ceremony that featured comments by Ronald S. Green, Scout Executive Emeritus of the Greater St. Louis Area Council.
Green said, “Dave Steward, and his devoted wife Thelma, are gentle, genuine and inspirational leaders for scouting. They are personally involved in every aspect of the council. More, they promote collaboration with other youth and community organizations, always helping those who need help. Dave and Thelma do God’s work where it needs to be done.”
Steward said, “This is a very special moment for me. I am honored. To God be the glory. This award makes me think of my mother who watched me, as an eight-year-old, be rejected when I tried to join the Scouts because I did not look like them. She changed my life and that of thousands of others by forming the first integrated Boy Scout troop in Clinton, Mo. I am even more humbled that this award was approved the day before my mother’s passing. My mother always told her children, “you may be the only Bible someone sees today.” She was my role model, and I try to carry her spirit of service to God forward every day.”
The Greater St. Louis Area Council, third largest Boy Scout council in the United States, serves 63 counties in eastern Missouri and central and southern Illinois.
