Rosalind Brewer, Starbucks’ chief operating officer, will replace Stefano Pessina as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, the drugstore chain confirmed in a recent statement.
Starbucks had announced Brewer’s departure, saying she is leaving at the end of February for a CEO position at an undisclosed publicly traded company.
As CEO of Walgreens, Brewer will be the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company.
Her departure from Starbucks comes as investors, regulators and activists push for more diversity in corporate America. Nasdaq has proposed changes that would push for greater racial and gender diversity on the boards of publicly traded companies listed on its exchange.
