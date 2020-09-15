Bryan Berry, AAI, AIP, was named president of the Board of Directors of Vision for Children at Risk (VCR). VCR promotes the well-being of children, youth, and their families, with a primary focus on those impacted by socioeconomic risk and racial inequity.
Berry, a broker with the Charles L. Crane Agency, has worked in the insurance industry for over 25 years. His career has included working in many facets of the insurance industry including sales, claims, sales management and underwriting.
His service to the St. Louis community includes volunteer and board positions with VCR, the Urban League’s Save our Sons program, and the Greater St. Louis Safety Council, as well as serving as a resource for organizations that promote entrepreneurship within the African-American community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.