A panel of regional stakeholders voted entrepreneur Sheila Johnson and her MBE/WBE business, B.T.D. Construction, the winner of the 2021 Final Pitch Competition, an annual event organized by Greater St. Louis, Inc.’s Diverse Business Accelerator. As the winning business, BTD will receive $25,000 in equity-free capital. New this year, audience members determined the People’s Choice Award, voting Williams Academy the winner and awarding it a $1,000 cash prize. The Diverse Business Accelerator supports ethnically, racially and gender-diverse business owners looking to advance their enterprise’s capacity to grow.
B.T.D. Equity Management LLC d/b/a B.T.D. Construction provide commercial/residential services such as painting, demolition, remodeling, renovations, additions and property management in the St. Louis City and St. Louis County region of Missouri.
B.T.D is led by Lee Johnson and Sheila Johnson. B.T.D. is an extension of what Ms. Johnson has done in the New York City area because it is a company that focuses on people and community while providing affordable housing to low, moderate, and middle-income families either for rent or for home purchase.
