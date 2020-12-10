Davis-White opens QA Studio Fix in Florissant
Tina Davis-White, no stranger to entrepreneurship, owns a strip mall at St. Ferdinand Avenue and Washington Street in Florissant that features self care for women.
She is also no stranger to adversity, a circumstance that has strengthened her ability to tackle challenges.
The mall is home to Quality Assurance Homecare Services; B’Relevant Styles Salon; and QA Studio Fix, a chic beauty bar specializing in eyelashes, eyebrows, and cosmetics.
She held a soft opening in late November for close family and friends, potential clients, and prospective employees. The mall opened to the public Wednesday, Dec. 9.
“I’m just excited,” Davis-White said. “It’s birthed another adventure, and it’s just another way to love on women and glorify our beauty inside and out.”
The salon space, newly decorated in soothing shades of greys and blush, once operated as a boutique. Lynn Taylor, owner of Vega Property Management, supervised the renovation. Working with Davis-White, she said, was a seamless process.
“We collaborated on her vision and I basically enhanced [it],” Taylor said. “It was easy working with Tina. She knew what she wanted. Once you have a client who knows what they want it’s really easy to come in and put everything together.”
Davis-White joins several entrepreneurs who have opened a business despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking on a task like launching a business during the current crisis did, however, present challenges, relating to safety and certain protocols.
“I had to make sure it was safe and COVID-ready,” Davis-White said. “Just like [in] my salon, we had to build a plastic divider with spaces six feet apart, and make sure dryers had plastic dividers.
“We also had to make sure we had enough personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks. It’s been a struggle just making sure we have products to clean and to kill the virus.”
These last two years have also been challenging for Davis-White for other reasons. Her father died of a heart attack, and she went through a divorce.
“I learned to release that hurt and cope with it,” Davis-White said. “I didn’t stay stuck. I would cry. I would mourn. I would be sad. I’ve had some hard days. I’ve had some bad days. I allowed myself to have that moment, but I didn’t stay stuck in that moment. That’s the key.
“You allow yourself to be sad and you move on. And then you just come out of that and then you keep going. With faith, you just have to keep going.”
Davis-White said she’s learned to embrace the journey that has made her the businesswoman she is today. “I’m not ashamed of my divorce,” she said. “I’m saddened by the death of my father, but I know he’s with me in spirit, so I walk with my head held high knowing that I’ve done everything that I can do.”
Despite setbacks that might have been daunting to someone else, Davis-White made it clear she wants to leave a legacy behind for her children, Chelsea Davis, 27, and K’yani White,16. Chelsea, who was born when Davis-White was 19, said she’s proud of her mom, and inspired by her success.
“I’m very proud of her,” Davis said. “She’s been through a lot this year so to see her overcome that and continue to push forward is inspiring and motivating. I aspire to be an entrepreneur like her.”
Davis-White’s entrepreneurial spirit draws on a diverse educational background. She received her associates in arts degree from St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley; a bachelor’s in social work from the University of Missouri-St. Louis; and a dual master’s degree in health care and business administration from the University of Phoenix.
Prospective clients can book an appointment at QA Studio Fix by visiting Instagram and Facebook. The company is currently hiring lash techs, brow techs and makeup artists.
QA Studio Fix is located at 140 Washington St., in Florissant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.