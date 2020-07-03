Cartelia Lucas has been selected as the principal of Parkway’s Hanna Woods Elementary, effective July 1. She replaces Kristy Roberts, who is retiring.
Lucas currently serves as principal of Highcroft Ridge Elementary. She previously served as assistant principal at both Highcroft Ridge and Ross Elementary schools.
Prior to her leadership roles, she was an instructional coach, literacy coach, reading intervention specialist and classroom teacher at Parkway elementary schools for 13 year. She holds a doctorate in education leadership from Missouri Baptist University and both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Webster University in education.
Parkway Superintendent Keith Marty said Lucas “is a positive and energetic leader who is committed to developing relationships with students, staff, families and the community she serves.”
