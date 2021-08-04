Qiuana “Queen” Chapple has operated restaurants in the Jamestown, Chesterfield and West County malls and her Goss’Up Pasta is now part of the growing Pagedale downtown business community.
Chapple’s new location is in Carter Commons, the $6.5 million second phase of the $55 million Pagedale Town Center development.
“Two years ago, Beyond Housing reached out to me and asked if I wanted to take a spot in the revitalization program,” Chapple said during the center’s grand opening on July 31.
“I ended up joining the team. It has been everything and more than I expected.
Chapple grew up near the Carter Common location at the intersection of Page and Ferguson Avenues in Pagedale.
Goss’Up will offer catering, as well as serve meals in the Carter Commons food court and a second-floor event area called “A Meeting Place.”
Six of the seven inaugural business in Carter Commons are minority owned, according to Beyond Housing.
The seventh, Propel Kitchens, is a new nonprofit commercial kitchen that will teach participants skills and knowledge that could lead to culinary careers. It will also be a production partner for other Carter Commons businesses.
Marlon Austin, who owns Three Vegan Brothers with his brothers Mark Austin and Brian Austin, said communication and facts were important in their decision to open in Pagedale.
“I was so impressed with all the studies that were completed on this community (by Beyond Housing) and all the information that was presented when they reached out to us about this location,” Marlon Austin said.
“We focus on helping heal our community. No white flour. No sugar. Those our killers in our community,” he said.
The Austin brothers’ mother, Mary Austin, is chef and creates recipes for Three Vegan Brothers products, which include artisan plant-based cheeses, gluten-free/grain-free crackers and vegan sweet treats and desserts.
While Beyond Housing has a $75 million investment in Pagedale redevelopment, President and CEO Chris Krehmeyer said the community is making it happen.
“This is not a Beyond Housing idea,” he said.
“This is community built. This is how you build community. Everything that is here, is here because the community said it wanted it to be.
“It’s not about one building. It’s about being transformational, not transactional.”
The Pagedale Town Center’s first phase includes 24:1 Cinema, the Crawling Crab restaurant, US Bank, Affinia Healthcare, Rosie Shields Manor and a Save A Lot grocery store.
Carter Commons is named for longtime Pagedale Mayor Mary Louise Carter, who died in 2020. Carter served as mayor from 1992-2020. Mayor E.G. Shields was elected in 2020.
“Mayor Carter is saying, ‘this is not the end. There is plenty of work to be done,” Shields said.
Joining Goss’Up Pasta, Three Vegan Brothers and Propel Kitchens in Carter Commons are:
Burn 365 Fitness is owned by kinesiologist and former Pagedale police officer Shameka Smith. This is the company’s second location and offers group training and personal coaching.
The clothing boutique Girlfriend’s Closet, which carries unique, small-quantity styles. It is a second location for owner Brittany Wayne, following the first at 3236 Parker Road in Florissant.
Healthy Habits Smoothies was established in 2015 and is also owned by Brittany Wayne. The Pagedale shop will offer smoothies, protein shakes, smoothie bowls, salads and breakfast.
Missouri Home Health and Therapy, founded by Dionneshae “Dionne” Forland in 2005, provides physical, speech and occupational therapy and skilled nursing services. It also offers state-funded in-home care and consumer-directed services. Its office is on the second floor of Carter Commons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.