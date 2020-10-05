Did you know that people with bad credit may pay over $200,000 more for things over a lifetime? The good news about credit is that there are steps you can take right now to improve your score!
St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition and its partners are celebrating Credit Awareness Month in October by organizing FREE on-line classes and events for residents in the St. Louis metro area. These events are specially designed to educate you about sound budgeting and finance principles that will guide you through your journey to build your credit!
Please visit the Money Smart St. Louis calendar on our website for more information. The calendar will continue to be updated throughout Credit Awareness Month and throughout the year as more financial education learning opportunities become available – so be sure to bookmark the site.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn more about how your credit impacts you! Plan to attend a free class! There is something for everyone. All events are free, educational, and involve no sales pitch. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get more credit tips and tools.
In support of Credit Awareness Month, the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition, a collaborative of local financial institutions, non-profits and community organizations, is sponsoring the Creative Arts Contest. Click here to download the Community Arts Contest flyer. Students in grades 6-8 are encouraged to answer this year’s Credit Awareness Month question with a 1-minute original song and accompanying video. MP4 files are preferred.
2020 Credit Awareness Question: This is an unprecedented time for students and families throughout America. In our lifetime, there has been no other global health pandemic that has created the disruption concerning the way we live for such a lengthy period.
Please, address how the pandemic affected families financially and what families need to do differently concerning their finances and credit to better prepare for the possible second wave. In addition to addressing the issues of family finances and credit, you may select one of the following topics as you respond to the question: schools, socializing, healthcare, or social justice reform.
Download the 2020 Creative Arts Contest Application. at http://www.moneysmartstlouis.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/CAC-Application-FINAL-WITH-QUESTION-9-24.docx.
Winners will receive the following awards: First place $750; Second place $500; Third place $250. Additional prizes will be awarded to the other two finalists.
For questions regarding the Creative Arts Contest, please email contest@moneysmartstlouis.org.
