The region’s transit advocacy organization, Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), has announced it has elected Felicia Clayton of ATU Local as a new member of its board of directors. Clayton is a member of ATU Local 788 and a veteran bus operator with Metro Transit, serving the past 31 years in this capacity. She is the current president of the ATU Midwest Conference and an executive board member, a member of the Transit Advisory Working Group (TAWG) and the secretary for the Oder of the Eastern Star – Martha Chapter #7.
Clayton has served ATU Local 788 as 2nd vice president and shed caption for six and 10 years, respectively, and a basketball coach at the YMCA. Clayton resides in Spanish Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.