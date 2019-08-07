Commerce Bank has introduced its new Commerce Bank Connect concept location, combining the convenience of digital banking solutions with a personal touch. Commerce Bank Connect opened August 5 strives to serve the needs of customers and the community through a new and innovative approach coupling digital solutions and human connection to help navigate life’s financial complexities.
The opening of Commerce Bank Connect is a further reflection of the company’s substantial investment in the St. Louis community. Over the last five years, Commerce has made enhancements to several nearby locations including Vandeventer, Met Square, Natural Bridge and Clayton.
This latest investment features a 1,800-square-foot tech-centric space aiming to tap into the momentum of the bustling Central West End neighborhood. Highlights of the location include a 24-hour Smart ATM accessible via credit or debit card swipe from any bank, appointment setting and video conferencing capabilities to connect with various specialists throughout the company, and state-of-the-art meeting and event space to connect people, ideas and the community overall.
During construction of the new location, Commerce collaborated with Dream Builders 4 Equity, a local organization providing at-risk youth with access to a diverse and broad set of assets through mentorship, entrepreneurship, scholarship and leadership training. The group of students involved spent one day on site during construction of the location to observe and gain exposure to a commercial development project. The opportunity provided students first-hand experience from construction trade professionals and a valuable learning experience.
“Being a part of the community means connecting people, ideas and solutions. With this new location, we strive to connect with our customers, prospects and community as a whole,” said Darryl Collins, Commerce Bank’s Regional Retail Banking director. “We offer new technologies and on-demand access to experts to support your need, on your time. We support the community and seek to help it thrive.”
Since opening its doors in 1865, Commerce has provided customers with the financial solutions to address their challenges and work toward their vision. “Our purpose as an organization is to help those around us focus on what matters most in life,” said Collins. “We want our customers to have the ability to bank on their terms – when and how they want – with a location that offers digital solutions they desire and the personal touch they deserve.”
