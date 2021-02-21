St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, in partnership with the National Association of Black Accountants Inc., and St. Louis Community College, is sponsoring free 2020 income tax return preparations for low-to-moderate wage earners, senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the accountants group will be preparing tax returns virtually. Interested taxpayers are asked to schedule an appointment and the tax session will be held by a ZOOM conference.
The free services will be offered from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Feb. 17 and 24, and March 3, 10 and 17. To schedule an appointment, taxpayers should visit nabavitastl.org and complete the form. For more information, call 314-657-3435.
