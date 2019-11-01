Anheuser-Busch Employees’ Credit Union and divisions, American Eagle Credit Union and Purina Credit Union, has unveiled a new brand name, Together Credit Union, after two years of extensive research and planning. The new name will launch at the Credit Union’s branches nationwide on November 12.
“We are proud of the rich history associated with our three brand names. However, we are competing in a market where several industry competitors and non-industry businesses had similar names,” said Bob McKay, President and CEO. “Our research indicates that migrating to a new, single brand name will improve consumer recognition and eliminate field of membership confusion.”
The Credit Union reviewed more than 2,000 potential brand names during the rebranding process, with only three names moving forward for market feedback. Together Credit Union ranked first in all research categories including emotional connection, relevance, likeability, recall and purchase intent.
“Our new name developed from the relationships we have with our Members. It a reflection of how we do business every day, and reinforces our mission and core values,” added McKay.
While the new brand name is a monumental change for the credit union, it is not the result of a buyout or merger. The new brand name is a strategic action step in the organization’s comprehensive long-range plan to grow and continue building a healthy and sustainable organization serving current, prospective, and future Members.
The Credit Union’s field of membership does not change by the new brand name. The Credit Union will continue to serve:
- Those who live or work in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and Jefferson County. (Missouri)
- Those who live or work in St. Clair and Madison Counties. (Illinois)
- Employees of AB-InBev, Anheuser-Busch Companies, Nestlé Purina Petcare, Sara Lee Bakery Group, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Energizer Holdings, Edgewell Personal Care, AT&T, plus others. (click HERE for a complete listing)
- Family members of its members, including the spouse, children, stepchildren, parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents and grandchildren, plus aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and all in-laws.
- Household members of its members living in the same residence, maintaining a single economic unit.
