Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones spoke during groundbreaking ceremonies for the city’s new skating rink, located on the grounds of the Dellwood Recreation Center at 10266 West Florissant Ave., on June 26. At left is Cordaryl Patrick with St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, and state Senator Brian Williams.
A Municipal League park grant made this project possible. In addition to a skating rink, the facility will feature bleachers, two elevated picnic areas, permanent barbeque pits, an outdoor audio system, and lights for evening activities.
“This project is like no other in the region,” Mayor Jones said. “We are hoping that it will serve as a catalyst for other West Florissant development.”
