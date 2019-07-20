Two companies based in the St. Louis region were ranked among the Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2019 by Fortune and Great Place to Work, based on feedback from more than 4.5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. Edward Jones was ranked 6, and World Wide Technology was ranked 48. The organizations on the list were evaluated on more than 60 elements of employee experience, including trust of leadership, respectful treatment of team members, fairness of workplace decisions, and camaraderie.
“Feeling valued and appreciated is a refreshing change,” employee feedback on Edward Jones was summarized. “The culture of this company is so inclusive of the employees, and the value and confidence they place in us helps us to succeed. We transfer that directly to our clients, and our clients love us.”
“Executives walk the talk, and ensure all managers down the latter from them do as well.” employee feedback on World Wide Technology was summarized. “Employees at every level are provided every resource possible to be successful at what they do. The strong culture spreads like a wildfire.”
