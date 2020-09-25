On August 14, Emerson’s Blacks Reinforcing Diversity (BRD) partnered with Chick-Fil-A to serve lunch to 50 essential employees at People’s Health Centers who are continuing to serve our community in the COVID landscape. Left to right: Gail Montgomery-Edwards (People’s Health Centers), Dr. Jacqueline Harvey (People’s Health Centers), Carl Green (People’s Health Centers), Tasha Fox (Chick-Fil-A), Emma Monroe (Emerson), Renee Henderson (Emerson), Sam Bush (Emerson), Chris Carpenter (Emerson)
BRD is a group of employees dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment by pursuing strategic recruiting, retention and advancement initiatives that support Emerson’s corporate objectives. The group also strives to enhance Emerson's engagement with local communities by forging active partnerships with organizations that share Emerson's core values. The St. Louis Chapter has been gathering donations this summer to deliver lunch for essential workers at North St. Louis County locations to support them during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.