The Entrepreneurially Thinking podcast, co-hosted by Christy Maxfield and Cheryl Watkins-Moore, posted its 150th episode on November 27. The podcast, which celebrates the entrepreneurial mindset through the stories of the women and men building companies in the St. Louis region, has received nearly 40,000 plays and downloads with a regular monthly audience of 1,500 listeners.
The 150th episode features Keisha Mabry, speaker and author of “heyFRIEND!”
“Christy and I know what it is like to be the ‘only’ in a room,” said Watkins-Moore said, who leads BioSTL’s STEM Entrepreneurship Inclusion Initiative and is co-founder of REAL Cannabis Co. “We are living our own entrepreneurial journeys, leading by example. And each episode gives us a chance to share the lessons we’ve learned coaching countless owners and founders on their own paths to build successful businesses.”
New episodes of the podcast are released each Wednesday, and season 13 recording starts in January 2020.
Maxfield – president and CEO of Purpose First Advisors, a business advisory firm – said the podcast “provides inspiration, particularly for women and entrepreneurs of color who don’t often see themselves in the start-up headlines.”
The podcast is available on various platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Castbox – and at www.entrepreneuriallythinking.com.
