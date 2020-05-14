Erika Williams joined Advantage Capital, a venture capital firm and small business lender, as vice president of Talent. Based in the St. Louis office, Williams will oversee the firm’s talent acquisition, development and retention strategy to serve the firm’s mission to bring investment capital to underserved communities.
Williams spent more than a decade with BJC Healthcare, where she served most recently as a System Talent Acquisition manager, leading HR recruitment for BJC’s professional and corporate business lines and divisions. At BJC, her leadership resulted in more than 10,000 new hires in 2019 alone, along with the development and implementation of a system-wide internship program and process improvement programs focused on succession planning and diversity, among other key initiatives.
“She has deep experience in leading organizational HR change,” said Ryan Brennan, managing director at Advantage Capital, who praised “her proven ability to drive talent strategy, innovation and results.”
Earlier in her career, Williams was the Regional Talent Acquisition manager for Darden Restaurants’ Olive Garden division. Prior to this role, she served as Regional Recruiting manager for Applebee’s. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and earned her MBA from Lindenwood University.
Williams’ community engagement includes board positions at Midwest BankCentre and Beyond Housing, support of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.
Since 1992, Advantage Capital has invested more than $3 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 50,000 jobs. Learn more at www.advantagecap.com.
