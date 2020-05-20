Arielle Bell earned a college-level certification in Hospitality and Tourism Management before graduating from high school.
Part of the East St. Louis Senior High School Class of 2020, she has been interested in hotel management for over four years. Her mentor, Teresa Williams, connected her to a free certification program that was being offered through the College of Business at Florida Atlantic University during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was the only high school student to participate in the program designed for college-level students.
“Arielle is a scholar and is self-motivated to expand her knowledge and skills,” said Williams, director of Federal Programs at the East St. Louis School District. “She is always striving to prepare for college and her career.”
Bell has been an active high school student with extra-curricular activities like band and Beta Club. Once school closure and social distancing began due to COVID-19, she was concerned about how to spend her free time but decided to use it to earn a certificate in Hospitality and Tourism Management.
During March and April, she successfully juggled the online certification program in addition to her remote learning high school courses and maintaining a strong GPA.
In the fall, Arielle plans to attend Lincoln University where she will major in Business Management.
