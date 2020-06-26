The three national credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian, and Transunion – are giving people weekly access to monitor their credit report — for free. Your credit report has information about your credit history and payment history, information that lenders, creditors, and other businesses use when giving you loans or credit.
To get your free reports, go to AnnualCreditReport.com. The credit reporting agencies are making these reports free for the next year. If you think you find any errors, the FTC has guidance for dealing with that; visit https://tinyurl.com/credit-report-errors.
Source: the FTC
