The St. Louis Community Foundation is hosting two funds that aid St. Louisans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gateway Resilience Fund, which is being funded by individual donors and entities like the Downtown Community Improvement District, will provide short-term monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants, and shops in the St. Louis area affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The COVID-19 Regional Response Fund will direct aid to nonprofits already working with the elderly, those isolated and/or quarantined, and children who no longer receive free and reduced lunches. A coalition of more than 25 St. Louis area funders established it.
To date, both funds, which are housed at the St. Louis Community Foundation, have raised $1.4 million. Organizations signing on recently to support the charitable efforts, include Wells Fargo Advisors, the Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis, the Saigh Foundation, Missouri Foundation for Health, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, and Westport One.
Grants from each will be guided by advisory committees unique to the mission of each fund. Details for applying for grants will be posted on stlgives.org.
For information on donating, visit https://stlgives.org/COVID19/ or email info@stlgives.org.
