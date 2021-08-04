Golf great Jack Nicklaus (L) shakes hands with Osborne Shannon while fellow great Tom Watson greets Richard Brown during a photo line at Norwood Hills Country Club before the start of the inaugural Legends Luncheon at the club in St. Louis on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The two golfers were in St. Louis as part of the 2021 Ascension Charity Classic, which will be held at Norwood Hills Country Club on September 6-12, 2021.