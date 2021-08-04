Golf hall of famers Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson were in St. Louis last week to assist in getting the word out about an upcoming tournament. The two spoke at the Legends Luncheon at Norwood Hills Country Club on behalf of the Ascension Charity Classic which is set for September 6-12 at Norwood.
The special event showcased an exclusive conversation between golf’s greatest champion Jack Nicklaus and Missouri native and World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson. The two legends shared stories from their playing days, at a Q&A session which was hosted by KSDK’s Rene Knott. The two shared stories from times they played against each other, including the 1977 Master’s tournament which Watson one. They can still remember every single shot/stroke they took, even though the tournament was 44 years ago.
All proceeds from the luncheon will benefit charity, including the tournament’s primary beneficiaries, Marygrove, a residential facility for children and teens; the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. There was a special presentation to youth participating in Diversity Golf, a program tied to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, that provided brand new sets of golf clubs and equipment for them.
With the tournament moved up in the schedule this year to the first week of September, excitement continues to grow with additional sponsors and partners joining the effort – and the recent announcement that legendary golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson would be competing in the “Legends Charity Challenge” at the inaugural event, with proceeds going to First Tee of Greater St. Louis and PGA REACH, two organizations committed to making golf a more inclusive and diverse sport.
As the St. Louis region continues to rebound from COVID, the Ascension Charity Classic will be a unique chance to showcase the strength and diversity of North St. Louis County as the tournament is aired live nationally for all three rounds. “We love that the nation will be able to see something that we’ve known for a long time – that the St. Louis community is committed to investing in our entire region and that by doing so, we foster hope and opportunity for everyone,” said Dr. Flint Fowler, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.
