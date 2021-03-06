Constance Gully, president and CEO of Parents as Teachers, and Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, are recipients of the 2021 FOCUS Leadership Awards. The awards are given annually to individuals who demonstrate committed leadership, generate a meaningful impact in the community, and encourage strong community engagement in others.
“Constance and Michael demonstrate what it means to answer the call as leaders,” Sharon Harvey Davis, board chair for FOCUS St. Louis, said. “In the face of the challenges of the past year, they have not only continued to lead their organizations forward but have also adapted to better meet the needs of those they serve.”
The awards will be presented at the 24th Annual What’s Right with the Region celebration to be held on Thurs., May 13.
