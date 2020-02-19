More than 40 Hazelwood School District students took part in a regional DECA competition February 4 at UMSL. DECA is an international association of high school students studying marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.
Students had the opportunity to participate in several different events at the competition, including principles of business administration, marketing, advertising, leadership academies, and entrepreneurship projects.
During the competition, students are evaluated by business and industry professionals as they problem-solve realistic workplace topics and case studies through one-on-one interaction with an executive or community member.
Nine students from Hazelwood Central High School and 35 from Hazelwood East High School competed, and several placed high enough to advance to the Missouri DECA State Career Development Conference in Kansas City in March.
The following students from East High School placed in the top three of their events and will advance to the state competition:
- Iyinoluwa Aruwajoye, 1st place, Principles of Finance
- Sydneh Holmes, 1st place, Marketing Communications
- Krysta Utley, 2nd place, Principles of Finance
- Alijah Holmes, 2nd place, Automotive Services Marketing
- Maryjean Taylor-Hutt, 3rd place, Leadership Delegate and 3rd place in Hotel and Lodging Management
- Angelique Wilson, 3rd place, Apparel and Accessories Marketing
- Brandon Thomas, 3rd place, Business Finance
- Shaniya McGhee, 3rd place, Restaurant and Food Service Management.
The following students from Central High School placed in the top three of their events and will advance to the state competition:
- Jada Williams, 1st place, Marketing Communications
- Sebastian Dellrud, 2nd place, Business Services Marketing
- Jordan Brathwatte, 2nd place, Human Resources Management
- Taylor Davidson, 3rd place, Apparel and Accessories Marketing
- India Harris, 3rd place, Restaurant and Food Service Management.
