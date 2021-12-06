Heat-Up St. Louis, Inc., (Cool Down St. Louis), a not-profit grassroots public education, health advocacy and utility assistance charity serving more than 40 Missouri and Illinois counties, including the City of St. Louis elected Ben Turec, as its new board president and Sandra Moore, as its board president-elect, effective immediately as the 21st annual business and board meeting recently. Moore is managing director and chief impact officer of Advantage Capital.
In addition, the board re-elected the Rev. Earl E. Nance, Jr., as corporate treasurer, a former president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition; and elected Donna Knight, executive vice president/COO, North County Surgical Services as its vice chair.
In addition, Wesley J. Bell, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney was elected as a new board member, along with Attorney Kevin Gunn, principal, Paladin Energy Strategies, Inc; Cenia Bosman, president and CEO, Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Adam Layne, city treasurer, and Rev. Earnest E.G. Shields, Mayor of Pagedale, representing north St. Louis County municipalities.
During the annual business meeting, Heat-Up St. Louis announced almost $6 million in new revenue for the calendar year of 2020. This is up 48% more than in the previous reporting year of 2019. All public donations must be spent serving needy residents. Since its inception 21 years ago, the charity has raised more than $37 million and impacted the lives of more than one million people. It won in 2018, the Health Advocacy of the Year, award presented by the St. Louis American foundation. In 2020, the charity impacted the lives of almost 325,000 Missouri and Illinois residents in need.
