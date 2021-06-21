Rent, mortgage assistance programs to receive support
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is urging her “fellow elected leaders” to move quickly on a recommended list of stimulus funding priorities that focuses heavily on housing needs.
Recommendations from the mayor’s Stimulus Advisory Board on how to divvy up the first of the “direct relief” funds recently received under the American Rescue Plan Act were expected to be reviewed this week by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.
If approved, the spending plan would move through the Board of Aldermen alongside the city's budget, according to Nick Dunne, Jones’ spokesman. Approval by June 30 could allow the plan to go into effect July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.
“We can see a light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, but that doesn’t make the need for direct relief any less urgent,” Jones said in a recent statement. “I hope my fellow elected leaders recognize the importance of moving quickly to get these funds to city residents.”
Potential finalization of the recommendations comes as a nationwide eviction moratorium ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire June 30, threatening to worsen the region's homeless problem.
The initial stimulus spending would be the first tangible benefit from $517 million in federal funds allocated to the city under the Rescue Plan act.
Nearly half -- 48% -- of the nearly $80 million in direct relief funds that the city would spend first would be devoted to rent and mortgage assistance, the needs of the city's homeless, and other housing priorities initially outlined in a proposal from the 26-member Advisory Board and updated Tuesday by Jones.
The board this month hosted a 3-hour public zoom meeting to solicit public input on the priorities. While speakers at the marathon session made impassioned pleas for everything from daycare to the arts, the clear priority to emerge in the recommendations was housing.
More than $12.4 million of the housing funds would come from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program and go to the St. Louis Housing Authority for rental and utility assistance.
Another $3 million would be spent on mortgage assistance and property tax relief, according to the mayor’s latest proposal..
The funds to assist the homeless would go to a variety of services including “intentional encampments,” tiny homes, safe haven housing and emergency shelters.
Shanna Nieweg is board chair for Continuum of Care STL, a collective of organizations and individuals seeking to end homelessness locally.
She worked with the advisory board’s housing and healthcare committee and is heartened to see a strong focus on housing.
“Housing has not been a focus in the city for a very long time,” said told The American. “Not only the city but the state in general. “
Inadequate housing creates broader societal woes, she said, from public safety to health care issues made worse by the pandemic.
“If people are housed, their environment is not controlling them anymore,” she said. “They have control over their environment so I do think that allocating those dollars toward getting adequate housing to meet our needs in the city is important and having the stimulus funds to be able to do that is fantastic.”
One study indicates that the homeless population locally has increased.
An annual “point in time” count of the region’s homeless population tallied 4,319 people in St. Louis city and county last year living either unsheltered or in various types of temporary housing including emergency shelters, safe havens, and transitional housing, according to data from the Institute for Community Alliances, a non-profit based in Des Moines that helps communities address, among other things, housing instability, homelessness, and related issues.
The tally was taken in early 2020 before the harshest impacts of the coronavirus pandemic were felt. The 2020 headcount represented a 21% increase from 2016 when the count was 3,567. The count dipped to 4,044 this year, but Niewig said that could be due at least partly to differences in the counting methodology.
She worries that some renters who don’t qualify for Covid-inspired government aid, may end up losing their housing when the moratorium is lifted, despite stepped-up efforts such as a local “rapid re-housing” program.
“I do think there's going to be a small portion that falls through the cracks,” she said, predicting that next year we may see “a small influx of individuals hitting the streets.”
A 13-page report on the advisory board’s recommendations states that the city needs to look beyond the immediate needs and “lay the foundation for future systems-level interventions needed to build a more resilient St. Louis City.”
Karen Robinson-Jacobs is a 2021-’22 Report for America corps member.
