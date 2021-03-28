Inhance Technologies, a Houston-based company that treats specialty plastics and chemicals, transforming them from conventional to high-performance materials, has opened a new manufacturing and warehouse facility on Hazelwood Ave. in St. Louis.
The revamped facility, replacing one opened in 1996, will increase the company’s warehouse space by 250%, and double its manufacturing capabilities. Once all roles in the expanded facility are filled, the site will host 40 workers, which is more than the company had anticipated when the new plant was first discussed.
The diverse workforce -- 65% of whom are persons of color -- will occupy a 75,000 square foot facility, which is more than double the size of the old building.
The company declined to release the cost of the expansion but noted that the growth comes as consumers have become increasingly concerned about plastics’ impact on the environment.
“The expansion in St. Louis is a great moment for the company and a sign of the organization’s ambition in sustainable solutions for plastics,” Patricia van Ee, Inhance Technologies’ chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “We know consumers are favoring more recyclable plastics, especially in packaging. We’re thrilled to expand our capabilities in St. Louis to serve the Midwest.”
Added Michael Koma, Inhance Technologies’ chief operating officer: “With a large expansion of warehouse space, a doubling of our manufacturing capacity, and new rapid-response lead times, our expanded St. Louis operation is equipped to meet new levels of demand as product brands, retailers and consumers make a conscious choice to more sustainable plastics.”
One technology, called Enkase, creates a permanent and fully recyclable barrier for packaging regardless of shape, size, or design. It can be used as an alternative to multilayer packaging.
Nearly 360 million tons of plastic were produced worldwide in 2018, according to Environmental Health News. The amount of plastic produced in the first 10 years of the 21st century will almost match the total produced in the entire last century, according to a 2009 report cited by the health news source.
Chemicals added to plastics are absorbed by human bodies and there is evidence some of the compounds can alter hormones or have other potential human health effects, according to Environmental Health News. Also, plastic debris, containing chemicals often is ingested by marine life, and can injure or poison wildlife. Floating plastic waste can survive for years in water, the news service said, posing a threat to marine life.
